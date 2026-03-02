Emirates has commenced a limited resumption of flights from Dubai to Bengaluru tonight, March 2, following a period of significant regional disruption. The move aligns with a broader announcement from Dubai Airports confirming that both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) have begun permitted operations for a select number of flights starting this evening. While visuals from Dubai Airport show activity returning to the terminals, authorities emphasize that the reopening is only partial. Passengers are strictly advised not to proceed to the airports unless they have received direct confirmation and a departure time from their airline. Emirates is currently prioritizing travelers with existing bookings as it stabilizes its schedule. Dubai Airports Begins Limited Operations As Airlines Resume Select Services Amid Crisis.

Emirates Restarts Bengaluru Flights from Dubai

#WATCH | An Emirates flight from Dubai to India's Bengaluru departed from Dubai Airport tonight. Visuals from Dubai Airport. Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin today evening, 2 March, with a small number of flights permitted to operate… pic.twitter.com/mvwyExlHNb — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

