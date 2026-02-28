Tehran, February 28: More than 200 people have been killed across Iran following a massive joint military offensive by the United States and Israel, Iranian state television reported Saturday, citing figures from the Red Crescent. The coordinated operation, which the Pentagon has named "Operation Epic Fury," involved approximately 200 fighter jets targeting nearly 500 sites across 24 provinces. The strikes focused on dismantling Iran’s ballistic missile infrastructure and air defense batteries. According to the Iranian Red Crescent, at least 201 people were killed and over 700 injured, with casualties reported at a school in southern Iran. Israeli officials stated the mission aimed to "neutralize threats" and secure air superiority, while President Donald Trump described the campaign as a "major combat operation" to prevent regional instability. In retaliation, Tehran launched dozens of ballistic missiles at Israel and U.S. military bases in Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE. The escalation marks the most significant military confrontation in the region in decades, effectively stalling ongoing nuclear negotiations. Iran-Israel-Conflict: At Least 85 Killed After Air Strike Hits Girls’ Elementary School in Minab as Regional War Escalates.

201 Killed in Iran by US-Israeli Strikes

More than 200 people have been killed across Iran by Israel-US strikes, Iran's state TV reports, citing the Red Crescent, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2026

