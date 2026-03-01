Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a high-level telephonic conversation with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, strongly condemning recent missile attacks on the Emirates. The conversation followed a significant escalation in regional hostilities, during which the UAE Ministry of Defence reported intercepting over 150 ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones launched from Iran. The strikes, which targeted civilian areas including Abu Dhabi, resulted in at least three fatalities and dozens of injuries. Expressing deep condolences for the loss of lives, PM Modi reaffirmed that India stands in "firm solidarity" with the UAE. He extended his gratitude to the President for ensuring the safety of the 3.5 million-strong Indian community amid the crisis. The two leaders emphasized the urgent need for de-escalation, with India advocating for regional peace and security. The call underscores the deepening strategic ties between the nations as regional airspace remains restricted and international carriers suspend flights. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death: Muslims Across Country Protest Against Killing of Iranian Leader; Offer Condolences, Raise Slogans Against US, Israel (Watch Videos).

PM Modi Pledges Solidarity as UAE Intercepts Retaliatory Missile Strikes

Spoke with President of the UAE, my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Strongly condemned the attacks on the UAE and condoled the loss of lives in these attacks. India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2026

