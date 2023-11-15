Karthika Nair Finally Reveals Her Mystery Fiance Rohit Menon, Actress Hints About Their Wedding With The Heartfelt Caption On Insta! (View Pics)

South actress Karthika Nair has finally introduced the world to her love Rohit Menon. Sharing their romantic pics on Instagram, she hinted at their upcoming wedding via post caption. Check out!

Socially Surya Singh| Nov 15, 2023 12:29 PM IST

South actress Karthika Nair, who reportedly got engaged to her ‘love’ last month, has finally revealed his face to the world. The actress known for her role in Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai has revealed the face of her fiance, Rohit Menon, in her latest Instagram post. The actress shared a series of mushy photos with him on her social media. She captioned the post, “Meeting you was destiny. Falling for you was just sheer magic✨️✨️✨️ The countdown for our forever begins. Fans are wondering if she has hinted about their wedding with this cryptic post. Check her post below! Karthika Nair Gets Engaged? 'Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai' Actress Flaunts a Shiny Ring As She Hugs a Mystery Man (View Pic).

Karthika Nair's Instagram Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karthika Nair (@karthika_nair9)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

