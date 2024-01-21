Despite her hectic schedule, Actress Nayanthara took a moment to unwind with her two sons, Uyir and Ulagam. Sharing a serene Sunday glimpse on Instagram, she cradled one of her sons, captioning it, “All of god’s grace in one tiny face ❤️.” Another adorable photo featuring her sons was posted on her IG story. In other news, Nayanthara's recent film, Annapoorani, encountered issues on Netflix and was temporarily taken down amid allegations of offended religious sentiments. Nayanthara Gives a Sneak Peek Into Her ‘New Beginnings’, See Her Latest Instagram Post Here!

Nayanthara's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Nayanthara's Instagram Story

Nayanthara's Instagram Story

