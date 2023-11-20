Karthika Nair and Rohit Menon’s wedding ceremony was a dreamy affair. The couple tied the knot on November 19 in Thiruvananthapuram. From family, friends to colleagues, all were seen in attendance at this occasion. Chiranjeevi, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Radikaa Sarathkumar and many others attended Karthika and Rohit’s star-studded ceremony. Check out the pics from the event below: Karthika Nair Gets Engaged? 'Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai' Actress Flaunts a Shiny Ring As She Hugs a Mystery Man (View Pic).

Newlyweds Karthika Nair And Rohit Menon

Ko movie fame #KarthikaNair enters wedlock yesterday!! We wish the couple a very happy married life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5DYwKnFhR3 — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) November 20, 2023

A Star-Studded Affair

The Happy Duo

Karthika Nair Wedding Pics! pic.twitter.com/OZ7KJVrvGY — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 19, 2023

The Adorable Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karthika Nair (@karthika_nair9)

