Renowned South Indian actor Yash, widely known as the Rocking Star, continues to shine brightly following the tremendous success of the KGF franchise, which garnered global recognition. Adding to his list of accomplishments, Yash recently acquired a lavish new possession—a Range Rover SUV worth an astounding Rs 4 crores, according to Pinkvilla. In the videos shared by MNV Gowda, Yash can be seen posing alongside his wife, Radhika Pandit, and their children, Ayra and Yatharv, with the gleaming vehicle. Additionally, a video capturing Yash confidently driving his new Range Rover has surfaced online. Sporting a stylish black full-sleeve t-shirt and brown pants, Yash exuded his trademark charm, while Radhika Pandit looked resplendent in a sky-blue kurta set. Ramayana: Film's Team Quashes Reports On Yash Part Not Being Part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Film - Reports.
Check Out The Video Here:
New Car🥳@TheNameIsYash #YashBoss #Yash19pic.twitter.com/4Yyvczwf8k
— MNV Gowda (@MNVGowda) June 15, 2023
