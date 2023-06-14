Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI): Everyone is waiting to know the details about director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'.

While the makers have not officially announced the cast, there's a buzz that 'KGF' star Yash will come on board for the film. However, recent reports stated that Yash has rejected the role.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Hold Hands As They Enjoy Perfect Romantic Sunset From Their Balcony (View Pic).

Now, as per a source quoted in a statement provided by the film's team, the reports are "baseless."

"The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it," the source said.

Also Read | Jee Karda Full Series in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Tamannaah Bhatia and Suhail Nayyar’s Show Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Namit Malhotra is producing the mythological drama.

Apart from this, Nitesh is set to bring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal'. The film is slated to release on 6 Oct 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)