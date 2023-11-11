The first look from Mohanlal's latest film, Empuraan, has been released. The superstar shared the first-look poster on his social media handles. The poster features Stephen Nedumpilly (Mohanlal) holding a rifle as he observes a combat helicopter approaching him. It exudes intrigue, leaving fans eagerly anticipating more insights into Stephen’s evolution. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 hit Lucifer, where Mohanlal played the lead role. The film also stars Manju Warrier and Tovino Thomas, reprising their roles from the first part of the franchise. Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares a Pic on Insta and It Will Leave Fans Excited for Mohanlal’s L2– Empuraan.

Check Out Mohanlal's Instagram Post:

