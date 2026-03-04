New Zealand opener Finn Allen has scored the fastest century in Men's T20 World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 33 balls during the 2026 semi-final against South Africa. The innings secured a commanding nine-wicket victory at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Chasing a target of 170, Allen controlled the run chase by striking 10 fours and eight sixes. He comfortably surpassed the previous tournament record set by Chris Gayle (47) while also establishing a new New Zealand national record for the quickest T20I hundred, overtaking Glenn Phillips, who struck a 46-ball ton. New Zealand Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra Shine For Black Caps As South Africa Suffer 8th Loss In WC Semi-Finals.

Finn Allen Breaks Record

Into the Final! The fastest ICC Men’s T20 World Cup century ever from Finn Allen (100* off 33) leads the chase in Kolkata 🔥 #T20WorldCup | 📸 = ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/TUfYc5k48u — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 4, 2026

