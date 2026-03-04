South Africa’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ended in a familiar heartbreak on Wednesday, after a nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand at Eden Gardens. The Proteas, who were unbeaten until the semi-final, suffered a significant middle-order collapse, leading to a wave of funny memes across social media platforms. The Hindi song lyric "khada hu aaj bhi vahi" (I am still standing here) trended on X (formerly Twitter) as fans highlighted the team’s history of knockout failures. This defeat marks South Africa's eighth loss in a World Cup semi-final, reinforcing the chokers label that has followed the side for decades. The majority of the online discourse focused on the team's inability to perform under pressure during the power play and middle overs. New Zealand Qualify For T20 World Cup 2026 Final; Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra Shine For Black Caps As South Africa Suffer 8th Loss In WC Semi-Finals

SA in Qualification Rounds vs Semifinal

South Africa in Qualification Round Semifinal pic.twitter.com/f1F9O1blku — memes_hallabol (@memes_hallabol) March 4, 2026

Forever Chokers Tag

'Every Time in Knockout'

South Africa I every icc tournaments fail in knockout game pic.twitter.com/sTBOrhFFpX — Fatiqmir (@fatiqmir) March 4, 2026

'Khada Hoon Aaj Bhi Wahin'

"khada hu aaj bhi vahi" should be declared as national song of South africa 😭 pic.twitter.com/LugYxAnlIB — THE NIGHT WATCH💀 (@faizz774896) March 4, 2026

SA's Reality In Semis

