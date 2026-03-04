South Africa’s unblemished T20 World Cup 2026 campaign faces a familiar crisis at Eden Gardens, as the Proteas slumped to 77-5 in their semi-final against New Zealand. Despite defeating India earlier in the tournament, the collapse triggered a wave of 'choking' labels and social media funny memes from disappointed fans. New Zealand's Cole McConchie initiated the damage, claiming two wickets in two balls during the powerplay. While Dewald Brevis provided some resistance with a brisk 34, Rachin Ravindra further destabilised the innings by dismissing David Miller for just six, leaving the middle order exposed. South Africa vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026. Semi-Final

'Choke We Recognise'

Here’s the choke we recognize. It was always coming #T20WordCup #SAvNZ — GameDayGuru (@gamedayguru17) March 4, 2026

Self-Destruct

What A Love Story

South Africa 🇿🇦 doing South African things in Knockout South Africa 🇿🇦 Crumble in knockouts What a Love story #T20WC2026 #SAvNZ pic.twitter.com/NJFd4Ca4eS — Akhand Talks Cricket (@AkhandSharma9) March 4, 2026

