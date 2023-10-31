Leo has turned out to be the fastest Tamil film to surpass Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The movie starring Thalapathy Vijay has earned more than Rs 540 crore globally in just twelve days. The actioner helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj has performed exceptionally well in both India and overseas markets. Congo to the team! Leo Movie Review: A Restrained Thalapathy Vijay Works Wonders But Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film Could Have Been Bloody Sweeter! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Leo Box Office Worldwide:

