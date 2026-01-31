Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who reportedly got secretly engaged in October 2025, are once again making headlines, this time for their wedding, which is expected to be one of the most talked-about events in the Indian entertainment industry in 2026. Ahead of their February 26 wedding, a content creator named Tanya took to Instagram to share a video of the wedding preparations, showcasing the decorations. The video claims to show the decor for the couple’s wedding ceremony near City Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. While the video remains unverified and there are no strong sources supporting the claims, it is worth noting that the post mentioned the festivities are scheduled to begin on February 2, 2026. Rashmika Mandanna Blushes After Paparazzi Ask Her ‘Hume Invite Nahi Kar Rahe?’ Amid Wedding Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda (Watch Video).

Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Preparations Begin at Udaipur Palace?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya ♡ (@tanyaa.yaaa)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

