Malayalam actor Joju George reportedly joins the cast of Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's Leo. The shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is resumed in Chennai and reports suggest that Joju George has joined the sets of the film. Thalapathy Vijay Finally Makes Instagram Debut! Shares His First Post from Sets of Leo-Bloody Sweet

Joju George Boards Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo

Popular Malayalam star Joju George joins the cast of #LEO. pic.twitter.com/IVKXhZzhNl — LetsCinema (@letscinema) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)