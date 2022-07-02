Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda served one of the hottest and sexiest treats for his fans across the globe. He shared a picture in which he can be seen in a nude avatar and captioned it saying, “A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role.” Netizens have labelled this poster as ‘Sexiest Poster Ever’. Take a look at some of the tweets below. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda Goes Nude And Flaunts His Ripped Body For The Upcoming Sports Drama.
Vijay Deverakonda Poses Nude
View this post on Instagram
Hottest Pic Of The Day
How hot @TheDeverakonda!!! You're killing us with your hotness 🔥🔥🔥#SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/AznaUx8huD
— Khushiii🦋 (@its_khushiii0) July 2, 2022
#SexiestPosterEver
And thats called a Movie Poster Full 🔥 Vibe #SexiestPosterEver pic.twitter.com/oHMMGDuuMY
— Dr Nitin Kumar Das (@NitinNuetron) July 2, 2022
Too Hot To Handle
Undoubtedly #SexiestPosterEver
You're proving why we are crazy about you. And then you should have You truly to out of ur way to make an impact... 👏👏👏#VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda pic.twitter.com/fR1x6XlL3b
— Payal Chaudhari (@PayalCh53) July 2, 2022
Fans Can't Keep Calm
#SexiestPosterEver hayy garmi song fits 💥 @TheDeverakonda #liger pic.twitter.com/kBcuwxc1h9
— @_rahul_1patil_🇮🇳 (@RJ_Patil_24) July 2, 2022
It Will Definitely Be The Sexiest Wallpaper
Really amazing This is going to be my phones wallpaper forever now. #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/c9WnTIG3Vs
— Sonu Rajput (@sonurajput__) July 2, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)