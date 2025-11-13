Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who usually keep their relationship very private, finally shared a sweet moment in public. The actor attended the success event of Rashmika’s film The Girlfriend in Hyderabad, showing his support for her. During the event, Vijay held Rashmika’s hand and gently kissed it, surprising fans and everyone present. The moment instantly became the highlight of the evening, as Rashmika smiled and blushed while Vijay looked at her with a soft, loving expression. Photographers quickly captured the romantic gesture and the video spread online within minutes. With wedding rumours already circulating after their quiet engagement in October, this small act of affection added even more excitement for their fans. The gesture gave the audience a rare glimpse into their bond, making the event even more special. Vijay Deverakonda Lauds Rumoured Lady Love Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘The Girlfriend’, Calls It ‘Powerful Film’.

Vijay Deverakonda Kisses Rashmika Mandanna’s Hand Publicly – Watch Video

