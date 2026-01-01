Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have once again set social media abuzz with relationship rumours, this time during their vacation in Rome. On January 1, 2026 Vijay shared a series of photos from his Roman holiday, wishing fans a happy New Year. While most pictures showed him exploring the city and travelling by train, the final slides caught everyone’s attention. Fans were quick to notice a woman in the background whom many believe is Rashmika. In one photo, she appears to be hugging Vijay from behind, leaving him smiling. Though Rashmika has also posted pictures from Rome, she has carefully avoided featuring Vijay in them. The two actors have long been linked together but have never spoken openly about their relationship. Their latest holiday photos, however, have reignited speculation and left fans wondering if this is their subtle way of making things official. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s Wedding Date and Venue REVEALED? Here’s What We Know About Couple’s Intimate Marriage Ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

