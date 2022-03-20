Makers of Tamil film Mahaan took to social media and confirmed that another exciting song named 'Drink In Peace' to be released on March 21. While sharing the news they shared a cool poster and announced the update about the new song. Mahaan was released earlier on February 10, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Mahaan Song Pona Povura: This Track From Chiyaan Vikram, Dhruv Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil Film Is Full of Beats That Will Make You Dance! (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)