Simran Sharma won the gold medal in the women's 100m T12 event at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Friday, October 3. The Indian para-athlete not only won the top prize on offer but also set a personal best timing of 11.95 seconds in this event. Aided by her guide Umar Saifi, Simran Sharma fetched the top spot on the podium for India. China's Liang Yanfen took the silver medal in this event while Spain's Nagore Garcia bagged the bronze medal. Simran Sharma had emerged as the winner of the women's 200m T12 event at the World Para Athletics Championships held in 2024 in Japan's Kobe. Preethi Pal Wins Bronze Medal in Women's 200 M T35 Event at World Para-Athletics Championships 2025; Registers Season Best Performance to Finish Third.

Simran Sharma Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100m T12 Event

Twice the Glory for SIMRAN! ✨



Simran, with her guide Umar Saifi, is now a WORLD CHAMPION in the Women’s 100m T12 too🥇



Clocking 11.95s, she set a new Personal Best, after equalling it in the heats (12.13s) and bettering it in the semis (12.08s).



A golden run that cements her… pic.twitter.com/cacg8CSN8N— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2025

