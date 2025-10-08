Former Indian cricketer Unmukt Chand and his wife, Simran Khosla, were blessed with a baby boy on September 27, 2025. On October 8, Unmukt Chand and his wife, Simran Khosla, revealed the name of their newborn baby. The parents named their baby boy "Krishay". Unmukt Chand shared an adorable picture with his newborn and his wife, Simran. Chand wrote on X, "Hello, Krishay! 👶 Mom and Dad LOVE YOU THE MOSTTTT!!❤️🧿". The former Indian cricketer married Simran in November 2021. 'Unbroken: The Unmukt Chand Story' Teaser Released; Documentary Capturing Ex-India U19 World Cup-Winning Captain's Roller-Coaster Journey To Be Out on September 25 (Watch Video).

Unmukt Chand and Wife Simran Khosla Name Their Baby Boy Krishay

Hello, Krishay! 👶 Mom and Dad LOVE YOU THE MOSTTTT!!❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/ndzedYj4zB — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 8, 2025

