Global music just got a major shake-up! Composer Santhosh Narayanan took to X to drop a bombshell announcement - he’s teamed up with globally renowned English singer Ed Sheeran, Dhee (of "Enjoy Enjaami" fame), and rapper Hanumankind for a brand-new collaboration. In his post, Santhosh wrote, "Ed Sheeran – Dhee – Hanumankind – Santhosh Narayanan. Proud to have produced and performed this one” - and that was all it took to send the social media into a frenzy. More details awaited on this much-anticipated musical collaboration. Ed Sheeran had earlier collaborated with Bollywood singer Arijit Singh for the song "Sapphire", which was picturised in India and also featured Shah Rukh Khan in the music video. Ed Sheeran Recreates Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Open-Arm Pose on ‘Sapphire’ Song With Hip Hop Group Quick Style, Instagram Reel Goes Viral.

Santhosh Narayanan's Post

Ed Sheeran - Dhee - HanumanKind - Santhosh Narayanan . Proud to have produced and performed this one 🚀🚀🔥🔥🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) October 13, 2025

