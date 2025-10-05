Indian sprinter Simran Sharma won the bronze medal in the Women's 200m T12 final at the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi on Sunday, October 5. The Indian sprinter also registered the new Asian Record of 24.46 seconds. She snatched the third-placed finish, right behind Colombia’s Perez Lopez and Brazil’s Barros Da Silva. This is Simran's second medal at the ongoing continental event. Earlier, Sharma won a gold medal in the Women’s 100m T12 Final. Simran Sharma Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100m T12 Event at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Clocks Personal Best Timing of 11.95 Seconds.

Simran Sharma Wins Bronze Medal

Asian Record for Simran! Simran shines bright, clinching a Bronze in Women’s 200m T12 with an Asian Record of 24.46s! ⚡ Kudos to you, Simran!! Congratulations on your second medal at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Athletics Championships🫡#WPAC2025#WorldParaAthletics2025pic.twitter.com/85EXTN5R2k — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 5, 2025

