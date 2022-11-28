Superstar Krishna breathed his last on November 15. The late actor’s Pedda Karma Ceremony was held on November 27 for which the Ghattamaneni family members were seen in attendance. It includes Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar, Manjula Ghattamaneni, Sudheer Babu and others. Mahesh Babu Pens an Emotional Note in the Memory of His Late Father Ghattamaneni Krishna.

Superstar Krishna’s Pedda Karma Ceremony

Mahesh Babu Pays Tribute To His Late Father

Remembering The Legend Of Telugu Cinema

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)