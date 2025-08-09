Star India national cricket team and Sunrisers Hyderabad batting allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has wished the famous Indian actor Mahesh Babu a happy birthday. Born on August 9, 1975, Mahesh Babu is celebrating his special 50th birthday today, in 2025. The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy has wished Mahesh Babu on his 50th birthday, posting a story with the picture of the actor. In the story, NK Reddy termed Mahesh Babu as the "prince". Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2025 With Sister Dinal Yadav, India National Cricket Team T20I Captain Shares Heartwarming and Playful Moments (See Pics).

'Prince' Mahesh Babu Wished Happy Birthday

Nitish Kumar Reddy Wishes 'Prince' Mahesh Babu Happy Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram/ nitishkumarreddy)

