Team India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand in the final by four wickets. Led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Gautam Gambhir, the team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Following their triumph, congratulations poured in from celebrities and politicians alike, celebrating India's remarkable victory and the return of the coveted trophy. Actors such as Mammootty, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nivin Pauly, and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to applaud the Indian cricket team on their championship win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play Dandiya With Stumps After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Video).

Celebs Congratulate Team India

Mahesh Babu

Overwhelmed with pride! Huge congrats to Team India for clinching the Champions Trophy…true champs! 🇮🇳 #TeamIndia — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 9, 2025

Abhishek Bachchan

The trophy is coming home! A masterclass of skill, grit, and passion by Team India. On top of the world! 🇮🇳🙌 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) March 9, 2025

Allu Arjun

Heartiest congratulations to our Men in Blue on winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 9, 2025

Jr NTR

Congratulations to Team India on a well-deserved and dominant Champions Trophy victory! Going undefeated all the way is no small feat. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 9, 2025

Ajay Devgn

Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yahi maahol hai… Congratulations Team India!!! 🏆🇮🇳🏏 pic.twitter.com/f0iPUgXmP2 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 9, 2025

Mammootty

Congrats to Team India on an Outstanding and Comprehensive Champions Trophy Victory.#ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/OHNK7rZYj0 — Mammootty (@mammukka) March 9, 2025

Nivin Pauly

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)