Team India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand in the final by four wickets. Led by Rohit Sharma and coached by Gautam Gambhir, the team remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. Following their triumph, congratulations poured in from celebrities and politicians alike, celebrating India's remarkable victory and the return of the coveted trophy. Actors such as Mammootty, Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nivin Pauly, and Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to applaud the Indian cricket team on their championship win. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Play Dandiya With Stumps After India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Title Win (Watch Video).

Celebs Congratulate Team India

Mahesh Babu

Abhishek Bachchan

Allu Arjun

Jr NTR

Ajay Devgn

Mammootty

Nivin Pauly

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)