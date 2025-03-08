On the occasion of Women’s Day 2025, the makers of Jatadhara, a pan-India supernatural thriller starring Sudheer Babu, unveiled Sonakshi Sinha as the film’s leading lady. Directed by Venkat Kalyan, the first-look poster of the actress exudes an ancient aura, showcasing her fierce presence. With dark kohled eyes, intricate traditional jewellery, and a maang tikka with a headpiece, Sonakshi’s character embodies strength and mystique. Partially covering her face, she draws attention to her ornate rings and broad bracelet, while her open hair adds to the intensity of her look. The caption accompanying her first look, “A beacon of strength and power rises,” further heightens the intrigue around her role. ‘Jatadhara’: Sonakshi Sinha To Make Her Telugu Debut in Sudheer Babu’s Supernatural Fantasy Film? Here’s What We Know.

Sonakshi Sinha’s First Look Poster From ‘Jatadhara’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

