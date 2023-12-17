Namrata Shirodkar, who is married to Mahesh Babu, is beaming with joy as the couple's son, Gautham Ghattamaneni is heading to New York for higher studies. The actress took to Instagram today and shared an appreciation note for her 17-year-old child penning, "The Big Apple just gained a bright new star." She also dropped a selfie with Gautham. Have a look! Mahesh Babu's Pet Dog Pluto Dies; Actor's Wife Namrata Shirodkar Mourns the Loss (View Post).

Namrata Shirodkar Pens Note For Son:

