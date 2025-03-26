March 26 seems to be the day for Malayalam movie trailers. After offering us a glimpse of Mohanlal’s Thudarum and Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana, we now have a full-fledged trailer for Mammootty’s Bazooka. Written and directed by debutant Deeno Dennis, Bazooka appears to be another investigative thriller—Malayalam cinema’s favourite genre these days. The stylishly cut trailer introduces Mammootty’s ‘Mr Nobody’ protagonist - a man with mysterious motivations, working to help the police catch a dangerous criminal. Gautham Vasudev Menon plays the top cop, and his voiceover drives much of the trailer. ‘Thudarum’ Trailer: Mohanlal and Shobana’s Upcoming Film Directed by Tharun Moorthy Blends Nostalgia, Humour and Thrill (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of 'Bazooka':

