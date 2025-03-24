Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reportedly Thalapathy Vijay's final acting project before he transitions into full-time politics. The film has now locked in a release date of January 9, 2026, positioning it as a Pongal season release, accompanied by a vibrant new poster featuring Vijay prominently at the centre. The actor sports a salt-and-pepper bearded look for the role, and judging by previous promotional material, this aesthetic choice suggests Jana Nayagan will be a political drama - mirroring its star's own real-life aspirations. Ramadan 2025: Thalapathy Vijay Wears Skull Cap As He Hosts Iftar Party in Chennai (See Pics and Watch Video).

Check Out 'Jana Nayagan' New Poster

