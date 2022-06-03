The much-awaited film Major has arrived in theatres today and many have managed to watch the early shows. Starring Adivi Sesh in the titular role, critics have not just given this film a thumbs-up but even labelled it to be a perfect tribute to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Revathi, Murali Sharma and Anish Kuruvilla. Let’s take a look at what the critics have to say about this biopic. Major Movie Review: Adivi Sesh’s Committed Act Leaves a ‘Major’ Impact in This Bumpy but Likeable Biopic.

The Indian Express – Major is a very subjective narrative. Adivi has taken immense creative freedom tracing Sandeep’s evolution into an elite soldier from a gentle and kind young man.

The Quint – 'Major' doesn’t just talk about the valour and sacrifice the Major makes, but also recognises the sacrifices his wife and parents have to make while he is out protecting the country.

Mid-Day – It recreates 26/11 with just enough creative liberties to remain believable still. It moves you, with a fine measure of empathy and patriotism. Sure, we’ve seen, read, heard enough about 26/11. This is only a solid addition to the list.

Greatandhra.com – As Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh delivers a fine performance. He shows a huge improvement in emotional sequences. His physique and body language fit well. Sesh holds the film entirely. Without a doubt, it is his best act.

