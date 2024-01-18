Mark your calendars! Mohanlal's much-anticipated film, Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024, aligning with Republic Day celebrations. The recently released trailer showcases Mohanlal as an indomitable wrestler confronting the sinister forces at play. Malaikottai Vaaliban: Mohanlal Looks Formidable and Menacing in New Poster From Lijo Jose Pellissery's Next Featuring Other Main Characters (View Pic).

Watch Malaikottai Vaaliban's Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)