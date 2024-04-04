Lucknow Super Giants have come back really strong in the Indian Premier League 2024 post their loss in their first match against Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul-led side looks very much settled wherein they are performing well in almost every department. From Quinton de Kock to Krunal Pandya, the players have performed as per the expectations of the fans in the tournament so far. However, the franchise would want skipper KL Rahul to gain the lost touch and score runs like before. LSG Full IPL 2024 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Lucknow Super Giants Matches in Indian Premier League Season 17 and Venue Details

Lucknow Super Giants are placed in the fourth spot in the points table wherein they have been able to win two matches out of three games. The franchise has a net run rate of +0.483. LSG are in a decent position to make it to the playoffs of the cash-rich league if they continue the same form. Lucknow Super Giants Team in IPL 2024: Players Bought by LSG at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad

GT's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 4 3 2 1 0 4 +0.483

(Updated after DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

GT's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs LSG (Home)- April 7

vs DC (Home)- April 12

vs KKR (Away)- April 14

vs CSK (Home)- April 19

vs CSK (Away)- April 23

vs RR (Home)- April 27

vs MI (Home)- April 30

vs KKR (Home)- May 5

vs SRH (Away)- May 8

vs DC (Away)- May 14

vs MI (Away)-May 17

The Lucknow Super Giants have made it to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League in their first two appearances of the tournament. The franchise has all the calibre to win the cash rich league and would aim to do the same this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2024 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).