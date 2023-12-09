It’s a season of celebrations in the Jayaram household! On November 10, the engagement of Kalidas Jayaram, the son of actors Jayaram and Parvathy, to his longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar was celebrated. Now, adding to the joy, the star couple’s daughter, Malavika Jayaram, has recently become engaged in a private ceremony. Videos capturing moments from her intimate engagement ceremony have surfaced online and quickly gone viral across various social media platforms. According to reports, Malavika got engaged to Navaneeth Girish, whom she’s been dating for some time. The videos showcase heartwarming scenes, from her brother escorting her to the mandap to her parents dancing with happiness, and the couple posing with their families. Check out the viral videos from the event below: Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar Are Engaged! Pics and Video of the Couple’s Dreamy Engagement Ceremony Surface Online.

The Siblings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kochi Raaj (@kochiraaj)

Malavika Jayaram & Navaneeth Girish

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kerala wedding photography (@wedding_wows_)

The Families

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Views (@filmviewsfans)

Jayaram & Parvathy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kalidas Jayaram Times (@kalidas_jayaram_times)

