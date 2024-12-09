Kalidas Jayaram, son of Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy, tied the knot with longtime girlfriend, model Tarini Kalingarayar. The couple’s wedding ceremony took place Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala on December 8. Following the ceremony, actor Jayaram took to social media to share a picture-perfect family moment. The photo shared by the veteran Malayalam actor features the newlywed couple, his wife, daughter Malavika Jayaram and son-in-law Navaneeth Girish. This heartwarming family portrait is undoubtedly a delightful treat for Jayaram's fans. Kalidas Jayaram Kisses Wife Tarini Kalingarayar in Adorable First Pictures After Marriage – Check Out Glimpses of the Newly-Weds From Their Temple Wedding!

Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar Wedding

