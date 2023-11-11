Kalidas Jayaram is the son of Malayalam actors Jayaram and Parvathy. He has been in a relationship with model Tarini Kalingarayar for a long time now. The two have taken their relationship to the next level. Kalidas and Tarini shared the news of their engagement on Instagram with stunning pictures. There are many other photos and video of the duo from their dreamy engagement ceremony that have surfaced online. Amala Paul and Jagat Desai Marriage: From Tears of Happiness to Sealing It With a Kiss, the Couple’s Wedding Video Looks Straight out of a Fairytale – WATCH.

Kalidas Jayaram & Tarini Kalingarayar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalidas Jayaram (@kalidas_jayaram)

The Newly Engaged Couple

