Veteran actor Jayaram celebrates his 60th birthday today, December 10, 2024. Born on December 10, 1965, Jayaram is renowned for his extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. Beyond his acting career, he is a skilled chenda percussionist and mimicry artist. On this special milestone, his son Kalidas Jayaram, who recently got married, shared a heartfelt photo from his wedding celebration, along with a loving message: “Happy 60 popzzzzzz”. Kalidas Jayaram and Tarini Kalingarayar Wedding: Malayalam Actor Jayaram Treats Fans With a Picture-Perfect Family Moment!

Kalidas Jayaram’s Birthday Post For Jayaram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalidas Jayaram (@kalidas_jayaram)

