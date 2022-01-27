As per the latest updates, theatres in the Travancore area which include Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts have been shut due to rising COVID-19 cases. Now, this is a bad signal, as reportedly 40 percent of box-office collections come from these areas. With this, all Malayalam releases of February 2022 are in trouble.

#Theatres to be closed across #Travancore area - #Kottayam, #Idukki, #Pathanamthita, #Kollam & #Thiruvananthapuram districts fall under C-category as covid surges in #Kerala. 40% of box-office collection come from Travancore area. All Malayalam releases in Feb will be pushed! — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 27, 2022

