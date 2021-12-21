Malayankunju is the upcoming Malayalam film that’s bankrolled by filmmaker Fazil and it will feature his son Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The actor shared a picture on his Facebook page and confirmed the film’s trailer will be released on December 24. Touted to be a survival thriller, the film’s screenplay is written by Mahesh Narayanan and he’s also handling the cinematography. Malayankunju helmed by Sajimon Prabhakar will feature Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead.

Malayankunju Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)