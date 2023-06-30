Mohanlal was spotted arriving at Yash Raj Studious to do a promo photoshoot for his upcoming multi-lingual film Vrushabha, in which he will be playing the role of a father. Producer Ekta Kapoor will also work with Mohanlal on Vrushabha, with a massive budget of over Rs 200 crores. Mohanlal to Star in Vrushabha; Film to Go on Floors in May 2023.

Mohanlal Arrives at YRF Studios

Ekta Kapoor-Vrushabha Update

#EktaKapoor to do her first Pan-India movie with The Complete Actor #Mohanlal - #Vrushabha It will be a Mega budget movie in multiple Indian languages.. Targeting 2024 release.. pic.twitter.com/iclALptIJv — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2023

