Nedumudi Venu was one of the finest gems of Malayalam Cinema. The legend breathed his last on October 11, 2021. He was 73. The veteran actor had acted in more than 500 films and has done a varied range of roles. He has won audiences hearts with some impeccable roles over the years. Nedumudi Venu has won three National Film Awards, six Kerala State Film Awards and many other honours for his performances. The actor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram after he had developed some uneasiness. The doctors had to shift him to the ICU after his health condition became serious.

Nedumudi Venu Passes Away:

Sad day, one of the finest actors #NedumudiVenu (73) is no more. He passed away in a private hospital ICU today morning in #Trivandrum. He had recovered from #COVID19 related complications and has acted in more than 500 films in Malayalam and other languages. #RIPNedumudiVenu pic.twitter.com/APO4HiZfHr — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) October 11, 2021

