Nivin Pauly has intriguing films lined up and one among them is Rajeev Ravi's directorial Thuramukham. The upcoming Malayalam film revolves around “the workers’ struggles and protests against the infamous ‘Chappa’ system” that happened in Kochi in the 1940s and 50s. The screenplay is said to be inspired from a play of the same name that’s written by film’s writer Gopan Chidambaran’s father KM Chidambaran. Now reports are doing rounds that the film is likely to be released in theatres during the time of Christmas this year. However, an official announcement is awaited from the makers on the release date of Thuramukham.

Buzz On Thuramukham Release Date

