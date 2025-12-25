India's ace batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to extend season's greetings to fans and well-wishers for Merry Christmas and Happy New Year on the occasion of Christmas 2025. Kohli wished for warmth, joy, and happiness for all in his Merry Christmas and Happy New Year greetings. Kohli is currently engaged in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, playing for Delhi, having been included in the squad for the first two matches of the competition. The ace batter kicked off VHT 2025-26 with a glorious 131 against Andhra on Wednesday, and will go up against Gujarat on Friday in a Group D Elite encounter. Check out Kohli's wish below. Virat Kohli Becomes Second Indian Batter After Sachin Tendulkar To Score 16,000 List-A Runs, Achieves Feat During Andhra vs Delhi VHT 2025-26 Match.

Virat Kohli's Happy New Year and Merry Christmas Wish

Virat Kohli's season's greetings (Insta @virat.kohli)

