First look from Jr NTR's upcoming film which is called NTR 30, will be revealed ahead of his birthday. Announcing the same, the makers of the movie shared an intriguing new poster today, and revealed that NTR 30 First Look will be out on May 19 at 7:02 PM IST. NTR 30: Saif Ali Khan to Play a Baddie in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Next – Reports.

NTR 30 First Look Update:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)