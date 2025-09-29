Varun Dhawan was recently caught on camera handling a complaint about his driver’s rash driving in a calm and composed manner. The incident happened while he was promoting his upcoming film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. In the viral video, a man complains, “Inhone mere upar gaadi chadhaya, aur ulta sidha gaali de raha hai,” (He drove the car over me and is giving all sorts of abuses) referring to the driver. Varun listens patiently and gently responds, “Thik hai, thik hai,” trying to calm the situation. Without raising his voice or showing any aggression, the actor then gets into his car and leaves. The clip quickly gained attention on Reddit and other social media platforms, with fans praising Varun for his patience and ability to handle a tense situation gracefully. ‘Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle’ Episode 2: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan To Reunite on Chat Show After 6 Years, Sneak Peek Revealed.

Varun Dhawan’s Driver Involved in Minor Accident – Watch Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

