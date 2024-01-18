Saravanan, the Assistant Director of the popular film Pathu Thala, has been hospitalised due to a stroke. Renowned trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his social media handle to share this unfortunate news, posting a photo of Saravanan in his hospital bed. In his post, Bala wrote, “#PathuThala Assistant Director #Saravanan is admitted to the hospital due to a stroke, and currently, he is without support.” Additionally, he appealed for financial assistance for the filmmaker. Following the dissemination of this disheartening information, fans expressed their concern in the comment section, extending their wishes for Saravanan's speedy recovery. Pathu Thala OTT Release: Silambarasaran TR’s Tamil Crime-Noir Thriller To Stream on Amazon Prime Video From April 27 (View Poster).

Pathu Thala Assistant Director Saravanan Is Hospitalised Due To Stroke:

#PathuThala Assistant Director #Saravanan is admitted in hospital due to stroke now he is without support, Contact mercy saravanan 7558143751 for financial support pic.twitter.com/Og1RoiKOOi — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)