Pathu Thala is in the news for all the wrong reasons after a theatre in Chennai denied entry to three commoners even after having authentic tickets. Netizens are angry over the behaviour of the theatre owners and are slamming them for refusing a family from 'tribal community' to watch Silambarasan TR's movie. Even though later, Rohini Cinemas, issued statement and put up their point across, Twitterati aren't happy with their 'fake' reason and have started trending #BoycottRohiniCinemas. Pathu Thala is a Tamil action thriller which released in cinema halls on March 30. Pathu Thala: Chennai Theatre Denies Entry to Commoners for Watching Silambarasan's Film Despite Flashing Tickets, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

'WTF'

#BoycottRohiniCinemas WTF is going on there....hitting with stick is absolutely bullshit behaviour pic.twitter.com/ALAsNbQuNx — Baasha Baai (@arvind__12) March 30, 2023

'Caste Discrimination'

People from Kuravar community say they were denied permission from watching a #ThalapathyVijay film before despite purchasing tickets. Apparently, #Varisu was a U certified film. Rohini theater practises CASTE DISCRIMINATION. Let's #BoycottRohiniCinemas. https://t.co/pSt4neaFpe — George (@VijayIsMyLife) March 30, 2023

'Jai Bhim'

'Boycott Rohini Cinemas'

'Shame'

Shame On You @RohiniSilverScr There Are Tons Of Proof For Allowing 12 Aged Kids In Ur Theatre, And Now U Guys Released A Fake Notice !! All Actors Fans Should Stop Supporting This Pathetic Theatre , Stop Doing Celebrations In This Theatre. #BoycottRohiniCinemas https://t.co/4rwfmHSf18 — Kαмαℓ ツ (@KamalOfcl) March 30, 2023

