Pathu Thala is directed by Obeli N Krishna and it stars Silambarasaran TR in the lead. The Tamil crime-noir thriller also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Santhosh Pratap in pivotal roles. The film is now all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. It will hit the OTT platform on April 27. Pathu Thala Song Raawadi: Sayyeshaa Oozes Oomph As She Shows Off Her Sexy Dance Moves in This Fast-Paced Number (Watch Video).

Pathu Thala On Prime

a thrilling action treat with a captivating storyline that’s certain to leave an impact long after the story ends 💥#PathuThalaOnPrime, Apr 27 pic.twitter.com/DOf21Bdzgg — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) April 22, 2023

