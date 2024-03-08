The Malayalam language film Premalu, directed by Girish AD, released in theatres on February 9. After a month, the Telugu dubbed version of this rom-com has arrived in cinema halls today. Ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli took to Instagram to share his review on this blockbuster film. Apart showering praises on it, he even lauded his son, SS Karthikeya, for distributing the Telugu version of Premlau. Check out the RRR director’s post below: Premalu Box Office Collection Day 12: Naslen and Mamitha Baiju’s Rom-Com Grosses Rs 50 Crore Globally!

SS Rajamouli On Premalu Movie

So glad Karthikeya did #Premalu in Telugu. It was a laugh riot throughout. The writer did a fab job in getting the meme/youth language perfectly right.I liked the girl, Reenu in the trailer itself. In the film even the boy Sachin is lovable. But my fav is Aadi..JK..Just Kidding😉 — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 8, 2024

