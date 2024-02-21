Premalu, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju, continues to win the hearts of audiences across the globe. The romantic comedy, which was released in theaters during Valentine’s week, has grossed Rs 50 crore at the global box office. Directed by Girish AD, the film which released on February 9, has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year. 'Premayugam' It Is! Malayalam Movie Buffs Celebrate Premalu and Bramayugam's Box Office Successes Using 'Barbenheimer' Trend.

Premalu Collections

